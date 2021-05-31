Kim (1-3) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across five innings, taking the loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Kim allowed three extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Ketel Marte in the third inning. This was Kim's worst start of the season, surrendering a season-high nine hits and four runs while striking out just one. The 32-year-old has a 3.65 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 37 innings. He has a 8.0 K/9. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Reds.