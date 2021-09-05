Kim (6-7) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.1 innings, taking the loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Kim allowed a solo home run to Luis Urias, who was the first batter of the game. It was downhill from there, as he allowed four total runs and failed to get through the second inning. The 32-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 99.1 innings this season. His next start is projected for Thursday against the Dodgers.