Kim allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite plenty of traffic on the basepaths, Kim made it through the first three innings unscathed before giving up a solo home run to Ian Happ in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Cardinals would ultimately take the first game of the doubleheader, 3-1. Kim will continue to be an option for starts moving forward, though his role certainly isn't set in stone at this time.