Kim (back) threw 86 pitches in a simulated game at the Cardinals' alternate training site Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Kim felt good after his large workload Sunday, and his throwing session was likely his last hurdle prior to making his season debut. Manager Mike Shildt didn't announce exactly which day Kim will return to game action, but the southpaw's 2021 debut appears to be imminent.
