Kim (back) threw a side session Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kim increased his throwing distance to begin the week and was able to throw Wednesday. Manager Mike Shildt said that Kim's side session was more aggressive than initially planned, and he sounded pleased with the southpaw's rehab progress. Kim will throw a simulated game as the next step in his recovery and should continue to progress after that. Since Kim has had a relatively brief absence due to his back tightness, he could still have a chance at ramping up in time for Opening Day.
