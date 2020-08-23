Kim (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three to earn the win over the Reds on Saturday.

Kim showed improvement from his first start by issuing no free passes in Saturday's outing. He has a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and four strikeouts in 10.2 innings this season. Kim began the year as the closer, but may continue as a starter for the foreseeable future. The 32-year-old's next start is expected to come in the first half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.