Kim (2-5) gave up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old picked up his first win in nearly two months, holding Arizona to just an RBI single by Asdrubal Cabrera in the third inning. It wasn't the most economical outing for Kim, who needed 96 pitches (60 strikes) to record 15 outs, but he still limited his opponent to just one run for the third time in his last four starts. He also chipped in offensively, driving in a pair of runs with a single in the second. Kim will take a 3.79 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 59.1 innings into his next turn in the rotation.