Kim (back) is scheduled to pitch two or three innings Saturday but won't be ready for he start of the season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 32-year-old continues to build up to a starter's workload after back tightness cropped up in early March, and he'll need more time before the start of the season next week. Kim appears to be progressing well and may only miss one or two starts, but the absence provides a likely opportunity for Daniel Ponce de Leon in the starting rotation.