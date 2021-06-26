Kim allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings versus Pittsburgh on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw failed to make it through five innings for the third time in his past four outings and tied a season-worst mark by allowing four runs. He struck out only one batter and induced just three swinging strikes among his 70 pitches. Kim hasn't notched a win since his second appearance of the season April 23, going 0-5 in 10 appearances since then. His performances haven't been terrible -- Kim still owns a decent 3.98 ERA on the season -- but his inability to go deep into games has certainly hurt his overall numbers. He's slated to make his next start at home against Arizona next week.