Gibson came away with a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander needed exactly 100 pitches (66 strikes) to record his ninth quality start of the season, but Gibson saw his eighth win slip away after he left the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning, in a game the Cardinals eventually lost in 10. Gibson hadn't lasted more than five frames in an outing in over a month, so the rest afforded by the All-Star break appears to have done him some good. He'll take a 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 102:43 K:BB through 108.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.