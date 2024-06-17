Gibson (personal) is expected to be activated from the bereavement list in time for his next scheduled start Wednesday in Miami, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was officially placed on the bereavement list Sunday, but it won't cost him his next turn in the rotation after he misses the minimum three days. The right-hander tossed seven shutout innings versus the Cubs his last time out to lower his ERA on the season to 3.44.