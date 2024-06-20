Gibson (back) is likely to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Gibson was a late scratch from Wednesday's start in Miami due to back tightness. He will play catch Thursday to determine whether he could be available in relief for that game, but that's viewed as unlikely. Instead of just pushing his next start back a couple days, it sounds like the Cardinals will, in effect, skip his turn and have him ready to go Tuesday.