Gibson said Thursday that he feels fine after being scratched from a scheduled start Wednesday in Miami due to back tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The pitcher even said he's hoping to pitch in relief Thursday against the Giants, although that seems unlikely. It's not clear when Gibson might make his next start, but it sounds like a stint on the injured list can safely be ruled out.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: Late scratch with back tightness•
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: In line to start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: Goes on bereavement leave•
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: Stymies Chicago•
-
Cardinals' Kyle Gibson: Narrowly notches quality start•