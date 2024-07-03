Gibson (6-3) earned the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Gibson was cruising early, striking out the side in each of the second and fourth innings, but he allowed four runs on two homers in the fifth. He bounced back with his control after walking five batters June 26 but was pulled after a season-low 79 pitches and has surrendered four earned runs in back-to-back outings. On the season, the veteran owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB over 92.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup against the Nationals this weekend.