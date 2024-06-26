Gibson and the Cardinals won't face Atlanta on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday's game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and it's likely that Gibson will be assigned to start one of the games. The 36-year-old righty threw seven scoreless innings during his most recent start, though back tightness caused him to miss his last turn through the rotation.
