The Cardinals are considering using Leahy as part of piggyback starts down the stretch with Andre Pallante and/or Matthew Liberatore, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals already have plans for Leahy to prepare this offseason to enter spring training as a starting pitcher, and the righty could get a jump-start on that preparation if the team opts to employ him in a piggyback role during the final two months of this season. Manager Oliver Marmol said there are currently no plans for piggyback starts, but it's being discussed as the club seeks to keep the workloads of Pallante and Liberatore in check. Leahy has been used exclusively as a reliever so far at the major-league level, but he'll often pitch multiple innings at a time and has past experience as a starter in the minors.