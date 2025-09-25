Leahy is an option to start the final game of the season Sunday against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It would be a sneak peak at Leahy as a starting pitcher as the Cardinals consider moving him into the rotation next season. All 97 of Leahy's appearances at the big-league level to this point have come in relief, though he has often gone multiple innings in his outings this season. The righty might be capable of covering 3-to-4 innings Sunday, but it would essentially be a bullpen game for the Cardinals.