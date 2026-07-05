Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Dazzles in seventh win

Leahy (7-4) notched the win Saturday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Leahy was magnificent Saturday, scattering three singles across five shutout frames. It was somewhat surprising to the 29-year-old right-hander get pulled so soon, given how well he was performing, but it's worth noting he's crossed the 90-pitch marker just four times in 117 stars for the year. Leahy will aim to further improve on a 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 73:33 K:BB over 86.1 innings against the division-rival Brewers in his next scheduled outing.