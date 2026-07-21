Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Delivers quality start Monday

Leahy allowed one run on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Monday.

Leahy limited the damage to a Jo Adell solo home run in the third inning, but the Cardinals' bullpen let him down. Leahy has allowed just two runs with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.1 innings over his last five starts. For the season, he has produced a 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB across 95.1 innings through 19 starts, which already puts him above the 88 innings he threw as a full-time reliever in 2025. That could put him at risk of some workload management as the campaign continues, but he's showing little reason for concern at this time. Leahy's next start is projected to be at home versus the Reds.