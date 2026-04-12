Leahy (1-2) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Leahy opened with three scoreless frames before allowing two runs in the fourth, but he labored overall, throwing just 41 of 71 pitches for strikes while generating only four whiffs. The 28-year-old now owns eight walks against seven strikeouts on the year to go along with a 5.14 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 14 innings. He lines up for a road matchup against the Astros next weekend.