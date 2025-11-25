Leahy is expected to open the 2026 season in the Cardinals' rotation, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The trade of Sonny Gray further depleted St. Louis' rotation depth, and, barring a poor showing during spring training, it sounds like Leahy will win one of the five rotation slots. Leahy threw three innings in the Cardinals' final regular season game in 2025 in what was his first-ever start at the major-league level. He did work multiple frames out of the bullpen often this season, but Leahy has not been used as a starter regularly since 2022. If he is indeed in the rotation in 2026, some workload restrictions are likely to be in place,