Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Flexible innings cap this season

The Cardinals have a flexible cap on Leahy's innings this season as he transitions from reliever to starter, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team will alter their rotation coming out of the All-Star break in order to bake in extra rest for Leahy. Additional measures will be taken during the second half to manage the righty's workload, though what exactly that will look like hasn't been decided upon. Leahy has logged 81.1 innings this season, which is just 6.2 frames shy of last year's total. The 29-year-old accumulated 144.2 innings in 2022, which was the last year he was used as a full-time starting pitcher, so the impending curtailing of Leahy's workload shouldn't be too dramatic. Leahy's next start is scheduled to come Saturday at Wrigley Field.