Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Goes 6.1 scoreless frames Tuesday

Leahy allowed three hits and issued two walks while striking out three batters over 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Tuesday.

Leahy and Eduardo Rodriguez locked into a pitchers' duel for most of the contest, as each hurler pitched into the seventh frame without giving up any runs. It wasn't an overpowering performance by Leahy -- he collected just seven whiffs and three punchouts -- but it was by most measures his best outing of the campaign. The right-hander completed six innings just once across his first 13 appearances of the season, but he's now done so in each of his past two starts, so he may be rounding into his best form. Leahy will look to keep up the positive momentum his next time out, which is lined up to be a clash at home against Miami.