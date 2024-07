Leahy was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Leahy recorded a save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing a hit and striking out two over two scoreless innings. The right-hander has been the Cardinals' preferred 27th man for doubleheaders and has also seen some occasional time as a low-leverage option in the bullpen this season, so he should be at the top of the list if the team needs an injury replacement in the majors.