Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: In line to start bullpen game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leahy is lined up to start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
As long as Leahy isn't needed to pitch in relief before then, he'll start a bullpen game Sunday in the final day of the regular season. Leahy has never started a game at the big-league level, but the Cardinals plan to stretch him out next season for a potential spot in the rotation. The 28-year-old hasn't gone more than two innings in any of his last 15 appearances, so his workload will be limited Sunday.
