The Cardinals returned Leahy to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Leahy will head back to Memphis after he was summoned from the Triple-A club on Saturday to serve as the Cardinals' 27th man for a doubleheader with the Cubs. He was called upon in relief in the Cardinals' 11-3 win in the first game of the twin bill, striking out two while allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks over two innings.