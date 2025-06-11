Leahy has posted a 6.52 ERA and 6:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings covering his last nine appearances.

Leahy still holds a 2.48 ERA for the season thanks to his great start, but a 3.73 FIP and 27:12 K:BB across 36.1 innings paint a less flattering picture. The 28-year-old collected 12 holds through his first 23 appearances but has zero across his last six outings.