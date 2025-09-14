Leahy (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) over 1.1 innings, taking a blown save and a loss Saturday in Milwaukee.

Leahy was put into an impossible situation in the bottom of the ninth, taking over for an ineffective Riley O'Brien with runners on the corners, no one out and the Cardinals nursing a one-run lead. He did well to give up just one run that frame to send the game to the 10th. Leahy remained in the game after the Cardinals scored one in the top of the 10th, and he coughed up the tying and winning runs to get saddled with a loss. The 28-year-old Leahy will remain in the mix for high-leverage appearances for the Cardinals, though he is often used earlier in games for multiple innings.