Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Turns in another quality start

Leahy allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Sunday.

Leahy continues to impress -- this was the first time he's allowed multiple runs since June 17 versus the Padres. Over his four outings in July, he's given up just three runs across 20 innings while adding a 21:3 K:BB. Leahy is now at a 3.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 88:34 K:BB through 101.1 innings over 20 starts this season. While his 3.0 BB/9 is a bit of a concern, Leahy is doing a good job of limiting damage, especially over the last month-plus. His next start is projected to be at Toronto.