Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Yet another quality start

Leahy did not factor into Friday's decision against the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings.

Leahy kept the Blue Jays off the board through five innings, but any chance of logging his first win since July 4 was dashed after he gave up an RBI double to Kazuma Okamoto in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1. It was the third consecutive quality start for Leahy and his sixth of the season, and he has a 3.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 91:35 K:BB over 107.1 innings. His next start is lined up for next weekend at home against the Rockies.