Lynn (4-3) allowed two hits and a walk over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Lynn faced little pushback as he sliced through the Reds' lineup. He generated a season-high 17 whiffs, including 14 with his four-seam fastball. It was his second straight win after going 0-1 in his previous five starts. Lynn dropped his season ERA to 3.59 alongside an 84:31 K:BB through 17 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be in Washington.