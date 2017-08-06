Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Earns 10th win
Lynn (10-6) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday.
A Joey Votto homer in the first accounted for the extent of the damage against Lynn, who now sits with a 3.12 ERA over 132.2 innings this season. He's gone at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last six starts, giving up a total of two home runs over his last 37.1 innings (20 homers allowed in his first 17 starts). Lynn lines up for a home matchup with the Royals next week.
