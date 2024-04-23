Lynn allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out seven in the win over Arizona.

Lynn coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning and one more in the fifth. Despite producing only one quality start through five outings, he's sporting a strong 2.81 ERA through 25.2 frames. Lynn produced 12 whiffs Monday, including eight with the fastball. The veteran righty will carry a 26:10 K:BB into his next start, which is lined up to be on the road against the Mets this weekend.