Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Holds Red Sox to two runs in no-decision
Lynn allowed two runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters through six innings during Wednesday's loss to Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.
Lynn has outpitched his supporting statistics for most of the season, and despite an underwhelming 4.78 FIP, his 3.05 ERA and 1.17 WHIP are solid marks. He's also now allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past nine starts. It's rare for a pitcher to outperform his peripheral numbers for a prolonged period, and Lynn's only fanned 13 batters over 24 innings through his past four starts, so statistical decline looms. Still, the veteran's also clearly locked in, and the Cardinals are building a late-season charge for a postseason berth. Lynn projects to face the Padres at Busch Stadium in his next start.
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...