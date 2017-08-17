Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Holds Red Sox to two runs in no-decision

Lynn allowed two runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters through six innings during Wednesday's loss to Boston. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lynn has outpitched his supporting statistics for most of the season, and despite an underwhelming 4.78 FIP, his 3.05 ERA and 1.17 WHIP are solid marks. He's also now allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his past nine starts. It's rare for a pitcher to outperform his peripheral numbers for a prolonged period, and Lynn's only fanned 13 batters over 24 innings through his past four starts, so statistical decline looms. Still, the veteran's also clearly locked in, and the Cardinals are building a late-season charge for a postseason berth. Lynn projects to face the Padres at Busch Stadium in his next start.