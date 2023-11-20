The Cardinals signed Lynn to a one-year, $10 million contract with a $12 million club option for 2025 on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lynn could net as much as $13 million in 2024 if he hits his contract incentives, and there's a $1 million buyout on his 2025 option. It's a homecoming for the burly right-hander, as Lynn was drafted by the Cardinals and spent his first six major-league seasons in St. Louis. The 36-year-old finished the 2023 season with a 5.73 ERA over 32 starts and yielded a whopping 44 home runs, but he also had a 191:67 K:BB over 183.2 frames. The Cardinals will be hoping the home run ball becomes less of an issue at spacious Busch Stadium.