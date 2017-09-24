Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Rocked for eight earned runs
Lynn (11-8) took the loss Saturday, giving up eight runs on six hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning against the Pirates. He struck out one batter.
This was a disaster, as Lynn only managed two outs on 42 pitches (25 strikes). His season ERA has jumped more than half a run -- from 2.94 to 3.47 -- over his last three starts, and he has just three more strikeouts (16) than walks (13) in five September outings. Fatigue may be a factor, with Lynn now past 180 innings in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. He lines up to face the Cubs at home next week in his final start of the regular season.
