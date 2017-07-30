Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Stays hot despite control issues
Lynn (9-6) held the Diamondbacks to two runs on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's 3-2 win.
Lynn pitched around a season-high walk total for his fifth consecutive quality start. All the damage against him came in the second, as the Diamondbacks scored on a sac fly and a bases-loaded walk but failed to blow the contest open. Lynn made Arizona pay for its lack of killer instinct, settling down to retire the final eight batters he faced. His next start is scheduled for Saturday on the road against a Reds team that has scored only two runs in 11 innings against the righty this season.
