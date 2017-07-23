Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Strong candidate for trade

Lynn and general manager John Mozeliak met Saturday to discuss the team's trade deadline plans, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Given that he's an impending free agent and owns a solid 8-6 record and 3.30 ERA, Lynn makes for the prototypical trade candidate at the deadline. The 30-year-old right-hander has dispelled concerns about any lingering effects of from his 2016 Tommy John surgery and has maintained the same average low-90s velocity on his fastball that he'd possessed before the injury. Despite the strong season, the Cardinals have not had any discussions with him about a contract extension, much to Lynn's chagrin. If the plan is indeed to let him walk, the team would likely be wise to find a suitor before the July 31 trade deadline, considering they'd only receive draft pick compensation if he departs in free agency.