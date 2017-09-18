Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Struggles again Sunday

Lynn lasted only four innings in Sunday's no-decision at Wrigley Field, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Lynn exited down 3-0, but Dexter Fowler's sixth-inning, three-run homer got him off the hook even though Chicago ultimately triumphed 4-3. While this is the second consecutive start in which Lynn has pitched five or fewer innings while allowing three earned runs, he had been rock-solid with 11 quality starts in his previous 12 outings. Look for him to bounce back on the road Saturday against the light-hitting Pirates.