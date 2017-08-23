Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Tagged for four runs against Padres
Lynn allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings during Tuesday's loss to the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.
Lynn allowed only seven baserunners in his six innings of work Tuesday, but was twice punished by Padres third baseman Yangervis Solarte. Solarte ripped a three-run double in the third inning and added an RBI double in the fifth to account for all four of Lynn's earned runs. Tuesday's shaky performance was the 30-year-old's first non-quality start since July 4, snapping a streak of eight consecutive quality outings. He'll look to rebound in his upcoming Sunday start against the Rays.
