Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Unrewarded for sharp outing

Lynn held the Rockies to a single run on three hits and two walks over six innings Tuesday, striking out six in a no-decision.

He had the fortune of facing Colorado away from Coors Field, and the result was Lynn's fourth consecutive quality start -- a span in which he's allowed only two runs over 25.1 innings. This could well have been Lynn's final start for the organization he's spent his entire career with, as his impending free agency may mean that the Cardinals -- a mediocre team this year with a 49-51 record, although they're still in contention in an equally mediocre NL Central -- send him elsewhere ahead of the trade deadline.