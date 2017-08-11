Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Walks five in no-decision

Lynn allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and five walks while striking out just three batters through six innings during Thursday's win over Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lynn entered Thursday's outing with a standout 1.85 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through his previous eight starts, so while he didn't surrender much damage, this was far from an impressive start. Additionally, it's definitely worth noting that his .226 BABIP is unsustainably low, and his 3.12 ERA will probably begin moving closer to his 4.83 FIP going forward. It's probably won't be a crippling fantasy decline, though. Lynn projects to make his next start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.