Cardinals' Lance Lynn: Wild in possibly final St. Louis appearance
Lynn allowed one run on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Cubs.
Lynn held Chicago off the board after surrendering an Ian Happ home run in the first, but still needed 86 pitches to get through five frames while finishing one walk shy of his season worst. The 30-year-old righty faded down the stretch, failing to pitch more than five innings in any of his final four starts after logging at least six in each of his previous 12 outings and posting quality starts in all but one of those. Lynn did a tremendous job of rebuilding his value heading into free agency after missing all of the 2016 campaign due to Tommy John surgery, finishing with double-digit wins for the fifth time while posting a 3.43 ERA.
