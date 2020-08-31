Thomas (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Monday's game against the Reds.
He went hitless in three at-bats across four games before landing on the IL back in late July. Thomas will likely work as a reserve outfielder over the rest of the season.
