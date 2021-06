Thomas went 1-for-3 in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday after going hitless over 14 plate appearances across his previous 10 games.

The struggling outfielder logged his first start since May 30, which also marked the start of his multi-game slump. Thomas' inclusion in the lineup Tuesday was part of the domino effect of Tommy Edman's late scratch due to side tightness, as the former is otherwise finding playing time scarce at the moment.