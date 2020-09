Thomas went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 12-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

His blast off Joe Jimenez put the capper on a seven-run third inning that blew the game open, and gave Thomas his first homer of the year. Through nine games since rejoining the Cards' roster, he's now gone 4-for-23 (.174).