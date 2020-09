Thomas went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and a run in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Thomas was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, and he walked during one plate appearance as a defensive replacement in that night's victory over Cincinnati. Tuesday therefore marked Thomas' first start since July 26, and although the young outfielder wasn't able to contribute much to the Cardinals' 16-run outburst, his two-bagger marked his first extra-base hit of the campaign.