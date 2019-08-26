Thomas hit a solo home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Thomas capped off the Cardinals' scoring barrage of the afternoon by lacing a 368-foot shot to left when called on to pinch hit for reliever Ryan Helsley in the seventh inning. The rookie hasn't drawn a start since Aug. 18 with Harrison Bader recently having returned from Triple-A Memphis, but Thomas figures to remain at the big-league level for the balance of the season with rosters on the verge of expanding Sept. 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories