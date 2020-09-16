The Cardinals optioned Thomas to their alternate training site Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
St. Louis will swap Thomas from the active roster for infielder Max Schrock, who was called up ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with Milwaukee. Thomas filled a part-time role out of the Cardinals outfield following his Aug. 31 reinstatement from the COVID-19 injured list, going 4-for-33 with a home run while appearing in 14 games.
