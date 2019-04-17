The Cardinals recalled Thomas from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Thomas will move up to the big club for the first time in his career, providing the Cardinals with another option in the outfield after Harrison Bader (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list. While Bader had been serving as the Cardinals' primary center fielder, those duties will fall to Dexter Fowler in Wednesday's series finale with the Brewers while Jose Martinez assumes Fowler's usual post in right field. Fowler, Martinez and Marcell Ozuna will likely represent manager Mike Shildt's preferred outfield alignment while Bader and Tyler O'Neill (arm) are on the IL, so Thomas' opportunities may be limited in his first taste of the big leagues.

